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Justice
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38 views • September 02, 2020
God is a just judge. He brings all things under His just judgment because of His great love for us and to fulfill His ultimate plan of redemption. As Yah brings justice to the earth and in our lives, in times of upheavals, death, and fires, breaking, how can we respond?
Passages:
Psalms 17:13-15,
Jeremiah 51:13-14
Matthew 18:21-27
Psalm 116:15
Link to “Righteous Judgement”:
https://www.brighteon.com/93e8a7ed-b610-4e15-ab2d-0175dfaf04cc
Passages:
Psalms 17:13-15,
Jeremiah 51:13-14
Matthew 18:21-27
Psalm 116:15
Link to “Righteous Judgement”:
https://www.brighteon.com/93e8a7ed-b610-4e15-ab2d-0175dfaf04cc
Keywords
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