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Righteous Judgment
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32 views • July 27, 2020
As we see God’s righteous judgment on the earth, how can we respond? In this study, we examine times of testing, trials, and adversity in scripture and how it relates to us today.
Zechariah 10:1
Job 36:4-10
Psalm 111:5-10
Temple Destruction: Jeremiah 52:11-30, 2 Kings 25, 2 Chronicles 36:15-23
Hosea 6:1-3
Zechariah 10:1
Job 36:4-10
Psalm 111:5-10
Temple Destruction: Jeremiah 52:11-30, 2 Kings 25, 2 Chronicles 36:15-23
Hosea 6:1-3
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