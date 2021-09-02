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must see this Listen to this luciferian demon she says that they need to kill all white people in America what do you think about that America wake up
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275 views • September 02, 2021
Listen to this luciferian demon she says that they need to kill all white people in America what do you think about that America wake up
https://www.brighteon.com/c9b51b80-b2b9-4978-a730-7e8a4aef4d60
Viganò: considerations on the Great Reset and the New World Order
Only by turning to Christ can the wicked project of the New World Order be defeated and the Holy Church be purified of traitors and renegades.
https://www.brighteon.com/c9b51b80-b2b9-4978-a730-7e8a4aef4d60
Viganò: considerations on the Great Reset and the New World Order
Only by turning to Christ can the wicked project of the New World Order be defeated and the Holy Church be purified of traitors and renegades.
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