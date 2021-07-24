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American Patriots Are SPINELESS COWARDS Change My Mind [hd 720p]
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221 views • July 24, 2021
Max Igan explains why American Patriots are spineless cowards. You can't defeat his logic. And sorry Trump supporters, but "trust the plan" is as lame of an excuse for your own lack of balls, as anything a libtard would say. Try again.
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On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RPUqZPfeme1x/
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On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/American-Patriots-Are-SPINELESS-COWARDS-Change-My-Mind--hd-720p-:3?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
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Roxycast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
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