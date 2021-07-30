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Death and Resurrection of the Righteous and Wicked - Pastor Al Fletcher
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42 views • July 30, 2021
What happens when you die? What is a living soul? Can a soul die? Who ONLY has immortality? When will the righteous dead receive immortality/their reward? Does Hell really burn forever? When will the resurrection of the wicked happen? What will be the condition of the earth during the thousand years? How does the Bible define “Forever”? All of the answers, to these questions, are found in this message from Pastor Al Fletcher.
The Bible Sabbath & 21 Excuses - Parts 1 & 2 - Pastor Al Fletcher
https://www.brighteon.com/27750cd3-6ebe-47e0-b7a5-0e7d1426ae97
The Bible Sabbath & 21 Excuses - Parts 1 & 2 - Pastor Al Fletcher
https://www.brighteon.com/27750cd3-6ebe-47e0-b7a5-0e7d1426ae97
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