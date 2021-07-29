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The Bible Sabbath & 21 Excuses - Parts 1 & 2 - Pastor Al Fletcher
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11 views • July 29, 2021
What are the Reasons/Excuses people give for not keeping the Bible Sabbath? Is the Bible Sabbath still valid today? Was the Sabbath really done away with at the cross? What is the Mark of the Beast? Did the apostles keep the Seventh Day Sabbath after Jesus was crucified and resurrected? Did God sanctify the Seventh Day (Saturday) or the First Day (Sunday) of the Week? This two part sermon by Pastor Al Fletcher will give you the answers.
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