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PSEC - 2020 - The Vindication Of Wesley Crusher [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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20 views • January 26, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2020 - The Vindication Of Wesley Crusher" -- in this "mock" Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode, Wesley Crusher is finally avenged for all of the mistreatment he received from Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: ST:TNG, Amie Waters & ThunderScott, Comediva, Grant2053, Dark Materia
Hashtags: #startrek #mashup #comedy
Metatags Space Separated: startrek mashup comedy
Metatags Comma Separated: startrek, #mashup, comedy

WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HPCFtKtEUF6V/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1092160999888089088?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2020---The-Vindication-Of-Wesley-Crusher--hd-720p-:e?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdadp1-psec-2020-the-vindication-of-wesley-crusher-h.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/IEWpeyr
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1cf7d50d-089d-4abf-8db6-7cdeaa8fc476
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/IlLbsRzFg3Yitqq

Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-the-vindication-of-wesley-crusher-1204913013431570432?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-The-Vindication-Of-Wesley-Crusher-869531234

PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Keywords
comedymashupstartrek
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy