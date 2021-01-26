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PSEC - 2020 - The Vindication Of Wesley Crusher [hd 720p]
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20 views • January 26, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2020 - The Vindication Of Wesley Crusher" -- in this "mock" Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode, Wesley Crusher is finally avenged for all of the mistreatment he received from Captain Jean-Luc Picard.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: ST:TNG, Amie Waters & ThunderScott, Comediva, Grant2053, Dark Materia
Hashtags: #startrek #mashup #comedy
Metatags Space Separated: startrek mashup comedy
Metatags Comma Separated: startrek, #mashup, comedy
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HPCFtKtEUF6V/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1092160999888089088?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2020---The-Vindication-Of-Wesley-Crusher--hd-720p-:e?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdadp1-psec-2020-the-vindication-of-wesley-crusher-h.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/IEWpeyr
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1cf7d50d-089d-4abf-8db6-7cdeaa8fc476
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/IlLbsRzFg3Yitqq
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-the-vindication-of-wesley-crusher-1204913013431570432?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-The-Vindication-Of-Wesley-Crusher-869531234
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: ST:TNG, Amie Waters & ThunderScott, Comediva, Grant2053, Dark Materia
Hashtags: #startrek #mashup #comedy
Metatags Space Separated: startrek mashup comedy
Metatags Comma Separated: startrek, #mashup, comedy
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HPCFtKtEUF6V/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1092160999888089088?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2020---The-Vindication-Of-Wesley-Crusher--hd-720p-:e?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdadp1-psec-2020-the-vindication-of-wesley-crusher-h.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/IEWpeyr
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1cf7d50d-089d-4abf-8db6-7cdeaa8fc476
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/IlLbsRzFg3Yitqq
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-the-vindication-of-wesley-crusher-1204913013431570432?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-The-Vindication-Of-Wesley-Crusher-869531234
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
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