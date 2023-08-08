Create New Account
Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 14 – DEPOPULATION – THE FIRST 4 OF 10 EXTINCTION TOOLS
The New World Order’s main focus is complete world dominance. Population control, better known as Depopulation, is the UN’s tool to annihilate the majority of the masses, so that no more than 500 million people are left on the face of the earth. A neat number, easy to control, dominate and subjugate. How are we, the people, being attacked in the name of population control? By means of 10 different Extinction Tools. Let’s take a look at the first 4: wars, (natural?) disasters, famine & drought, and plagues & diseases…


Next: Part 15 – DEPOPULATION – EXTINCTION TOOLS NUMBERS 5-7

https://www.brighteon.com/107b43d8-d71e-48d7-8e7d-41092a7df755


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Chopin, Keys of Moon, Punch Deck

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aj8ft1mh2YhQ/

