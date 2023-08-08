Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 15 – DEPOPULATION – EXTINCTION TOOLS NUMBERS 5-7

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Next: Part 16 – DEPOPULATION – EXTINCTION TOOLS NUMBERS 8-9
https://www.brighteon.com/53cd57ce-d25a-4a08-95f5-758c79aa7a30
Let’s explore some more Extinction Tools! Number 5 on our list: Additives in food, water, beauty, care & cleaning products. You’ll be shocked to see that by design, purposefully, our food and water have been poisoned with substances that cause cancer, infertility, and that destroy our nervous system. Think aspartame, fluoride, xeno-oestrogens, heavy metals, magnetic particles… Number 6 on our list: GMOs, notorious for causing cancer and destroying ecosystems. And number 7 on our list: Family Planning. Abortion, gender confusion (LGBTQIA+) and teaching sex to children at the age of 5, all supported and financed by the UN…
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Evan King, Keys of Moon, Ghostrifter, Jonny Easton, Kevin Macleod
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