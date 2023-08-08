Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 15 – DEPOPULATION – EXTINCTION TOOLS NUMBERS 5-7
channel image
Insight
5 Subscribers
7 views
Published Tuesday

Let’s explore some more Extinction Tools! Number 5 on our list: Additives in food, water, beauty, care & cleaning products. You’ll be shocked to see that by design, purposefully, our food and water have been poisoned with substances that cause cancer, infertility, and that destroy our nervous system. Think aspartame, fluoride, xeno-oestrogens, heavy metals, magnetic particles… Number 6 on our list: GMOs, notorious for causing cancer and destroying ecosystems. And number 7 on our list: Family Planning. Abortion, gender confusion (LGBTQIA+) and teaching sex to children at the age of 5, all supported and financed by the UN…


Next: Part 16 – DEPOPULATION – EXTINCTION TOOLS NUMBERS 8-9

https://www.brighteon.com/53cd57ce-d25a-4a08-95f5-758c79aa7a30


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Evan King, Keys of Moon, Ghostrifter, Jonny Easton, Kevin Macleod

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AzA7jFKbW53g/

Keywords
trumpobamatreasonfdacdcfbiclintonqanonciaglobalistwardojbidencabalqjusticecoupnihinvasionfalseflagseditiondeepstategitmounipartycovid-19

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket