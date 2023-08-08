Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 15 – DEPOPULATION – EXTINCTION TOOLS NUMBERS 5-7

Let’s explore some more Extinction Tools! Number 5 on our list: Additives in food, water, beauty, care & cleaning products. You’ll be shocked to see that by design, purposefully, our food and water have been poisoned with substances that cause cancer, infertility, and that destroy our nervous system. Think aspartame, fluoride, xeno-oestrogens, heavy metals, magnetic particles… Number 6 on our list: GMOs, notorious for causing cancer and destroying ecosystems. And number 7 on our list: Family Planning. Abortion, gender confusion (LGBTQIA+) and teaching sex to children at the age of 5, all supported and financed by the UN…





With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Evan King, Keys of Moon, Ghostrifter, Jonny Easton, Kevin Macleod

