PLANDEMIC INDOCTORNATION (Part1) Looks at illegal use of “patents” used for COVID 19 and how they were used for corporate gain

Highly recommended movie....In this part, the film looks at illegal use of “patents” used for COVID 19 and how they were used for corporate gain and ultimate control through a “planned” pandemic. The whistle blower Judy Mikovitch talks about how and why she was persecuted after telling the world her story and why she was never prosecuted despite numerous death threats. The film then looks in detail at state sponsored censorship which allows only the narrative that THEY want you to hear. Then the CIA are linked through operation “Mockingbird” through acts passed to effectively censor all entertainment news and media sites.All this is going on when there is already a cure for COVID 19 and all other infections through the use of Chlorine dioxide. Go to this link (below) to find the covered up and media censorship through their lies to rubbish the 13 years of work done by Andreas Kalcker Jim Humble and Mark Grenon.They have developed researched and tested create with millions of people with no case of a single death attributed to its use. The covered up and easy cure is already used in hospitals for purifying blood bags, in our minicipal water supply as well as bottled water we drink. The reason for this is THAT IT IS SAFE and will selectively kill bad bacteria, viruses and pathogens in the right dosage.