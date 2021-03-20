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COVID Cases Spiking in States with High Vaccinations, COVID Passports Are Coming, FEDS Dumping Illegals on States, Earth Changes, and More 03.19.2021
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967 views • March 20, 2021
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COVID Cases Are Spiking In A Dozen States With High Vaccination Rates: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/covid-cases-are-spiking-dozen-states-high-vaccination-rates
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https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2021/03/18/american-experts-tout-chinas-and-israels-covid-passports-to-justify-imposing-one-here-n1433422
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https://www.newswars.com/texas-officials-blindsided-as-feds-dump-700-child-migrants-in-oil-worker-camp/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.19.2021):
Hybrid coronaviruses from merged variants are spreading between people: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2271838-hybrid-coronaviruses-from-merged-variants-are-spreading-between-people/#ixzz6paqvHI00
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Good Patriot: https://www.goodpatriot.com/so/ddNVMHW7s?languageTag=en&;cid=6e8dd1fa-c6be-4ac7-b180-65ac0f48d682#/main
https://rumble.com/veoea3-knowing-the-plans-of-our-enemies-bill-gates-video-breakdown.html
--
McKay-Adams: https://youtu.be/Ni51OWgEpSA
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FAKE Joe Biden now confirmed: https://www.brighteon.com/dafef03e-37c7-4838-a2cb-5cba3adb8445
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Monkey Werx: https://youtu.be/OrRIBKZq8MI
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https://earthquaketrack.com/p/mexico/baja-california/recent
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Iceland: https://youtu.be/0ppvyrh6MJU
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http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/03/proliferation-of-animal-pests-rat.html?m=1
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https://www.christian.org.uk/news/humanists-celebrate-as-compulsory-atheism-lessons-introduced-in-wales/?e190321
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https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/russia-deploying-s-500-prometheus-anti-aircraft-system-to-crimea-ukraine-operational-area-as-us-nato-vessels-enter-black-sea
Illegal Alien Invasion:
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-bills-immigration-fc90f485136eb48d6a293b2d0bb8c1d9
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-mexico-immigration-coronavirus-pandemic-8d5d26f57e1fbf55e2f5222ec6462622
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/the-illegal-immigration-crisis-its-all-about-new-covid-lockdowns/
--
Biden Falls: https://youtu.be/WvieEc-U2Tg
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https://www.technocracy.news/chinas-extensive-infiltration-of-u-s-virus-research-laboratories/
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/more-covid-suicides-than-covid-deaths-in-kids/
--
https://www.healthrangerstore.com/products/sovereign-silver-bio-active-silver-hydrosol-10-ppm-1-gallon
--
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/doctors-scientists-write-to-european-medicines-agency-warning-of-covid-19-vaccine-dangers.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/canadian-doctors-speak-out-against-government-covid-restrictions-masks-and-vaccines-not-needed.html
--
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/australian-navy-caught-in-massive-coronavirus-vaccine-side-effects-cover-up.html
--
https://apnews.com/article/seoul-health-discrimination-coronavirus-pandemic-south-korea-f3c634e0147f93e9bb2c757d478d22e9
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https://apnews.com/article/epidemics-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-france-7a55e4947b4abc4f78f61f33b0ef0af1
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The Swedish model: https://youtu.be/sJ4xL_aDagM
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/norwegian-medical-professor-finds-link-between-astrazeneca-vaccine-and-fatal-blood-clots-but-ema-tells-europe-to-continue-anyway-because-benefits-outweigh-risks/
--
Pentagon to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory in July: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6053ae8dc657334e1f2fbd78
--
https://apnews.com/article/cdc-changes-school-guidelines-allow-desks-closer-72584a00c039546f02eceb3715063e35
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
COVID Cases Are Spiking In A Dozen States With High Vaccination Rates: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/covid-cases-are-spiking-dozen-states-high-vaccination-rates
--
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2021/03/18/american-experts-tout-chinas-and-israels-covid-passports-to-justify-imposing-one-here-n1433422
--
https://www.newswars.com/texas-officials-blindsided-as-feds-dump-700-child-migrants-in-oil-worker-camp/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.19.2021):
Hybrid coronaviruses from merged variants are spreading between people: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2271838-hybrid-coronaviruses-from-merged-variants-are-spreading-between-people/#ixzz6paqvHI00
--
Good Patriot: https://www.goodpatriot.com/so/ddNVMHW7s?languageTag=en&;cid=6e8dd1fa-c6be-4ac7-b180-65ac0f48d682#/main
https://rumble.com/veoea3-knowing-the-plans-of-our-enemies-bill-gates-video-breakdown.html
--
McKay-Adams: https://youtu.be/Ni51OWgEpSA
--
FAKE Joe Biden now confirmed: https://www.brighteon.com/dafef03e-37c7-4838-a2cb-5cba3adb8445
--
Monkey Werx: https://youtu.be/OrRIBKZq8MI
--
https://earthquaketrack.com/p/mexico/baja-california/recent
--
Iceland: https://youtu.be/0ppvyrh6MJU
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/03/proliferation-of-animal-pests-rat.html?m=1
--
https://www.christian.org.uk/news/humanists-celebrate-as-compulsory-atheism-lessons-introduced-in-wales/?e190321
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/russia-deploying-s-500-prometheus-anti-aircraft-system-to-crimea-ukraine-operational-area-as-us-nato-vessels-enter-black-sea
Illegal Alien Invasion:
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-bills-immigration-fc90f485136eb48d6a293b2d0bb8c1d9
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-mexico-immigration-coronavirus-pandemic-8d5d26f57e1fbf55e2f5222ec6462622
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/the-illegal-immigration-crisis-its-all-about-new-covid-lockdowns/
--
Biden Falls: https://youtu.be/WvieEc-U2Tg
--
https://www.technocracy.news/chinas-extensive-infiltration-of-u-s-virus-research-laboratories/
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/more-covid-suicides-than-covid-deaths-in-kids/
--
https://www.healthrangerstore.com/products/sovereign-silver-bio-active-silver-hydrosol-10-ppm-1-gallon
--
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/doctors-scientists-write-to-european-medicines-agency-warning-of-covid-19-vaccine-dangers.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/canadian-doctors-speak-out-against-government-covid-restrictions-masks-and-vaccines-not-needed.html
--
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/australian-navy-caught-in-massive-coronavirus-vaccine-side-effects-cover-up.html
--
https://apnews.com/article/seoul-health-discrimination-coronavirus-pandemic-south-korea-f3c634e0147f93e9bb2c757d478d22e9
--
https://apnews.com/article/epidemics-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-france-7a55e4947b4abc4f78f61f33b0ef0af1
--
The Swedish model: https://youtu.be/sJ4xL_aDagM
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/norwegian-medical-professor-finds-link-between-astrazeneca-vaccine-and-fatal-blood-clots-but-ema-tells-europe-to-continue-anyway-because-benefits-outweigh-risks/
--
Pentagon to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory in July: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6053ae8dc657334e1f2fbd78
--
https://apnews.com/article/cdc-changes-school-guidelines-allow-desks-closer-72584a00c039546f02eceb3715063e35
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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