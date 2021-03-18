Situation Update, Mar. 18th, 2021 - FAKE Joe Biden now confirmed... it's all just a movie

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Before boarding Marine One early on Wednesday, fake “president” Joe Biden made a rare live appearance before the press – or at least his digital avatar did.
While speaking through his face mask, China Joe was seen waving his hands around, one of them moving behind one of the microphones apparently being held by a reporter. Even though Biden’s image was clearly standing several feet away, his hand mysteriously moved to the reporter’s side of the mic, suggesting that some kind of green screen or superimposed imagery was used to create the fake footage.
Read more: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-18-cgi-biden-hand-microphone-reporter-image-glitch.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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