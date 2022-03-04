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Spacebusters: Proof that Jabs Causes Heart Attacks and Strokes etc.! [03.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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67 views • March 04, 2022
How Big Is Your Heart?
Why believe the media when you have all the proof you need to the contrary?
Links:
https://www.blackrock.com/
https://www.blackrock.com/dk/formidler/about-us/about-blackrock
https://vanguard.com/
https://www.vanguardinvestments.dk/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory...
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer'?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--

Spacebusters - 20013 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvbBNutA2MH1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
--
(Trailer) HOW BIG IS YOUR HEART?
487 viewsMar 3, 2022
Spacebusters
29.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wdfLpVVsBOM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A

Come over and see our newest film on our Bitchute and Odysee channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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