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Spacebusters: Proof that Jabs Causes Heart Attacks and Strokes etc.! [03.03.2022]
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67 views • March 04, 2022
How Big Is Your Heart?
Why believe the media when you have all the proof you need to the contrary?
Links:
https://www.blackrock.com/
https://www.blackrock.com/dk/formidler/about-us/about-blackrock
https://vanguard.com/
https://www.vanguardinvestments.dk/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory...
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer'?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Spacebusters - 20013 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvbBNutA2MH1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
--
(Trailer) HOW BIG IS YOUR HEART?
487 viewsMar 3, 2022
Spacebusters
29.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wdfLpVVsBOM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
Come over and see our newest film on our Bitchute and Odysee channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/
Why believe the media when you have all the proof you need to the contrary?
Links:
https://www.blackrock.com/
https://www.blackrock.com/dk/formidler/about-us/about-blackrock
https://vanguard.com/
https://www.vanguardinvestments.dk/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory...
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer'?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Spacebusters - 20013 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvbBNutA2MH1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
--
(Trailer) HOW BIG IS YOUR HEART?
487 viewsMar 3, 2022
Spacebusters
29.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wdfLpVVsBOM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
Come over and see our newest film on our Bitchute and Odysee channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/
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