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PSEC - 2021 - Empowered Australians Are Not Gonna Take It | Twisted Sister Remix | 432hz [hd 720p]
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120 views • September 26, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Empowered Australians Are Not Gonna Take It | Twisted Sister Remix" -- Dave Kelso combines footage of people fighting back against the insane police brutality in Australia, a techno remix of "We're Not Gonna Take It / Twisted Sister" that was created by Dennis Johansson, and some other things -- into an activism video against the tyranny of the great reset and mandatory jabs and other fuckery.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use: Dennis Johansson, Twisted Sister, Spacebusters, Misc
Hashtags: #australia #tyranny #police #music
Metatags Space Separated: australia tyranny police music
Metatags Comma Separated: australia, tyranny, police, music
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/krsoLwrYw2DE/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1288716838384963600?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Empowered-Australians-Are-Not-Gonna-Take-It---Twisted-Sister-Remix---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vmz3ab-psec-2021-empowered-australians-are-not-gonna-take-it-twisted-sister-remix-.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/lv9r5Zx
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1b35c3f4-ed21-4e32-af1c-3bfaa6963fc5
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/QsVZpBcVaV6FzyR
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=6ecf234848737254f7e71a712d64595b059e91dea507611a8fb5410181092ebb&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/421/psec-2021-empowered-australians-are-not-gonna-take-it-twisted-sister-r
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/45930_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use: Dennis Johansson, Twisted Sister, Spacebusters, Misc
Hashtags: #australia #tyranny #police #music
Metatags Space Separated: australia tyranny police music
Metatags Comma Separated: australia, tyranny, police, music
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/krsoLwrYw2DE/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1288716838384963600?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Empowered-Australians-Are-Not-Gonna-Take-It---Twisted-Sister-Remix---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vmz3ab-psec-2021-empowered-australians-are-not-gonna-take-it-twisted-sister-remix-.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/lv9r5Zx
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1b35c3f4-ed21-4e32-af1c-3bfaa6963fc5
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/QsVZpBcVaV6FzyR
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=6ecf234848737254f7e71a712d64595b059e91dea507611a8fb5410181092ebb&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/421/psec-2021-empowered-australians-are-not-gonna-take-it-twisted-sister-r
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/45930_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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