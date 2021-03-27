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1974 European Ad For a Car That Ran On Water - Tech - Supressed By Big Oil
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334 views • March 27, 2021
There was a much better water powered design invented by Stan Meyer:
https://www.brighteon.com/db524304-e7b4-4e30-a10a-8f9fb7133c67
https://www.brighteon.com/3d78a46d-baaa-41ce-ab6e-c07daa1b1794
https://www.brighteon.com/858a749c-ac58-4c69-aed5-0672ac104fdd
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https://www.brighteon.com/db524304-e7b4-4e30-a10a-8f9fb7133c67
https://www.brighteon.com/3d78a46d-baaa-41ce-ab6e-c07daa1b1794
https://www.brighteon.com/858a749c-ac58-4c69-aed5-0672ac104fdd
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