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WATER POWERED COMBUSTION ENGINE INVENTED DECADES AGO - STAN MEYER
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187 views • January 30, 2021
WATER POWERED COMBUSTION ENGINE INVENTED DECADES AGO - STAN MEYER. Many believe Stan was killed by Big Oil because he intended to market his engine retrofit kits instead of selling the patents to them. The patents have run out on this technology and if anyone can use them to manufacture this now we could end the use of oil & gas for energy.
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