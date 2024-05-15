ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - Deep Thoughts With Dave On Roger Hanson Live" -- Dave Kelso appears on Roger Hanson Live with Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy and Thanh-Hai Tran. They discuss a wide variety of topics, including but not limited to Esoterics, BBSing, Internet History, Technology, Open Source Software, Open Source Music, Scamdemic, Eugenics, Musical Parodies and Hollywood Degeneracy.





You may watch this in a single 3 hour long video, or divided into 3 separate videos.





This video is the second.





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy, Thanh-Hai Tran, CC / Fair Use: third party content used in parodies

Hashtags: #technology #geopolitics #hollywood #music #history

Metatags Space Separated: technology geopolitics hollywood music history

Metatags Comma Separated: technology, geopolitics, hollywood, music, history









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7MVHCg5aVPPc/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2024---Deep-Thoughts-With-Dave-On-Roger-Hanson-Live---02-of-03---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4vdszk-psec-2024-deep-thoughts-with-dave-on-roger-hanson-live-02-of-03-432hz-hd-72.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1a358b1f-ba44-4ae1-a3cd-677693394527

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2024-deep-thoughts-with-dave-on-roger-hanson-live-02-of-03-432hz-hd-720p_rDOCvTCQBoCZSQB.html









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



