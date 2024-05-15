ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - Deep Thoughts With Dave On Roger Hanson Live" -- Dave Kelso appears on Roger Hanson Live with Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy and Thanh-Hai Tran. They discuss a wide variety of topics, including but not limited to Esoterics, BBSing, Internet History, Technology, Open Source Software, Open Source Music, Scamdemic, Eugenics, Musical Parodies and Hollywood Degeneracy.
You may watch this in a single 3 hour long video, or divided into 3 separate videos.
This video is the second.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy, Thanh-Hai Tran, CC / Fair Use: third party content used in parodies
Hashtags: #technology #geopolitics #hollywood #music #history
Metatags Space Separated: technology geopolitics hollywood music history
Metatags Comma Separated: technology, geopolitics, hollywood, music, history
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7MVHCg5aVPPc/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2024---Deep-Thoughts-With-Dave-On-Roger-Hanson-Live---02-of-03---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4vdszk-psec-2024-deep-thoughts-with-dave-on-roger-hanson-live-02-of-03-432hz-hd-72.html
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1a358b1f-ba44-4ae1-a3cd-677693394527
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2024-deep-thoughts-with-dave-on-roger-hanson-live-02-of-03-432hz-hd-720p_rDOCvTCQBoCZSQB.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.