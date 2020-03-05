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** MMS - Miracle Mineral Solution presented on The Alex Jones Show - 27/Feb/2020 **
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
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395 views • March 05, 2020
** Don’t be fooled by the powerful Globalist Elite’s plan to exterminate 90% of the Earth’s Human population. Through the use of their invented bio-weapons they will slowly but surely try to reach that goal. If the over 7 billion people on the planet don’t protect themselves against the deadly pathogens that Globalist create in their bio-weapons labs we will surely perish according to their plans.
** The solution called MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) has effectively been proven to alleviate cases of HIV, Malaria, Hepatitis , the H1N1 flu virus, common colds, autism, acne, cancer and much more.
** National and international agencies, the supposed vanguards of our health, have had decades to conduct clinical trials to disprove that the MMS should not be used for health benefits but chose not to.
** The CDC, EPA, FDA, WHO and other entities have had time to
produce competent and reliable evidence to support their claims that the chlorine dioxide solution in MMS does not treat numerous diseases and ailments despite claims by thousands of people who have overcome them through the use of MMS. They refuse to post clinical trials that have proven MMS to be effective.

see: https://www.brighteon.com/8d8ed26f-d37f-40ad-ba14-b3298e9b163c
and https://jimhumble.co/
and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T29BDC2AJNw
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/g2church
how to make Chlorine Dioxide (CDS from MMS) - Youtube
** We now have the “Right To Try” alternate means to better health. Let’s not overlook the Miracle Mineral Solution of the 21st Century.
Keywords
healthmike adamsinfowarsmmschlorine dioxidealex jones showmiracle mineral solutionalan keyescoronavirusg2 church
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy