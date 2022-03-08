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PSEC - 2022 - Klaus Schwab Is Using The Law Of Penetration | 432hz [hd 720p]
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40 views • March 08, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Klaus Schwab Is Using The Law Of Penetration" -- Klaus Schwab used the techniques in the world famous book "The Secret" to successfully "penetrate the cabinets". It is the little known "Law Of Penetration" that only the most adept of mac daddy pimps can master.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use: Klaus Schwab, August770, Misc
Hashtags: #thesecret #klausschwab #parody #comedy #lawofattraction
Metatags Space Separated: thesecret klausschwab parody comedy lawofattraction
Metatags Comma Separated: thesecret, klausschwab, parody, comedy, lawofattraction
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JOR4Ra3CI2su/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1348054522487902214?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Klaus-Schwab-Is-Using-The-Law-Of-Penetration---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vwv35z-psec-2022-klaus-schwab-is-using-the-law-of-penetration-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/KjmcDrt
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/19f8ad3e-e471-4b7d-8d73-6d3fd1814e0f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/gcvjeEjinWoIdyA
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=2f360049f8a5b0acb84c8e23c75edb6e11972936d51ada2676e898b6ddaf9b91&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1673/psec-2022-klaus-schwab-is-using-the-law-of-penetration-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/76812_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use: Klaus Schwab, August770, Misc
Hashtags: #thesecret #klausschwab #parody #comedy #lawofattraction
Metatags Space Separated: thesecret klausschwab parody comedy lawofattraction
Metatags Comma Separated: thesecret, klausschwab, parody, comedy, lawofattraction
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JOR4Ra3CI2su/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1348054522487902214?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Klaus-Schwab-Is-Using-The-Law-Of-Penetration---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vwv35z-psec-2022-klaus-schwab-is-using-the-law-of-penetration-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/KjmcDrt
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/19f8ad3e-e471-4b7d-8d73-6d3fd1814e0f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/gcvjeEjinWoIdyA
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=2f360049f8a5b0acb84c8e23c75edb6e11972936d51ada2676e898b6ddaf9b91&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1673/psec-2022-klaus-schwab-is-using-the-law-of-penetration-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/76812_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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