Talking Truth with Laura-Lynn.

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Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, Odessa Orlewicz & Alicia Johnson.
Talking Truth about:
🔘 New Vax Tech.
🔘 United Nations
🔘 NWO music video.
🔘 How Canadian schools are isolating parents away from their Children.
*Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson - LauraLynn.Tv
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEM-9i33GsxFob6B4pAtQDQ
*SARS-CoV-2
https://www.brighteon.com/1aeff5a9-11d5-4e19-a6c1-ab51e0aaa575
*Cov-19 Immunity Fraud. https://www.brighteon.com/831af8f5-e758-4e8d-9c43-0ac94d08447b
∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do your own research. Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!