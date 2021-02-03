© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gizella’s Unexpected Battle with Ovarian Cancer - Ovarian Cancer Survivor - Cancer Survivor Stories
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
645 views • February 03, 2021
Doctors told Gizella she had a one percent chance to live if she didn’t choose chemotherapy to treat her ovarian cancer. See how she defeated the doctor’s odds by using spiritual healing and alternative medicine. Click this link for more amazing stories: https://www.brighteon.com/437373ff-8166-45e1-acac-baf5ea95aa37
Join The Truth About Cancer as we share Gizella’s unexpected journey with ovarian cancer.
Uncover the first signs of ovarian cancer that had Gizella running to the doctor in excruciating pain.
Then, hear about the “monster” the doctors found wreaking havoc in Gizella’s stomach, and how their efforts weren't enough to relieve the pain.
Find out which vital organ was removed after Gizella woke up from her emergency operation.
Next, watch as Gizella searches deep within herself for an answer as doctors pressure her into taking chemotherapy to finish removing the disease during this shocking ovarian cancer story.
Gizella’s whole life had been about healing, detoxing, and living a spiritual life.
Gizella knew about holistic healthcare practices and knew there could be a way to treat her cancer without chemotherapy.
Hear how Gizella’s family stood by her side as she decided to treat her ovarian cancer on her own terms.
Finally, see where Gizella is today, and discover the long-term effects that these natural remedies continue to provide for her.
Wondering how to heal ovarian cancer naturally? Then, watch Gizella’s story to find out how she defeated cancer using holistic treatments.
After the video, go here to watch another ovarian cancer survivor story just like Gizella’s: https://www.brighteon.com/3e38a56f-df09-41fa-a380-e50a48258aaf
If you like this video, please give it a thumbs up and share it with others you love and care about.
WATCH MORE INCREDIBLE CANCER SURVIVOR STORIES: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
Each week we’ll post a new story on our site from the submissions.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Join The Truth About Cancer as we share Gizella’s unexpected journey with ovarian cancer.
Uncover the first signs of ovarian cancer that had Gizella running to the doctor in excruciating pain.
Then, hear about the “monster” the doctors found wreaking havoc in Gizella’s stomach, and how their efforts weren't enough to relieve the pain.
Find out which vital organ was removed after Gizella woke up from her emergency operation.
Next, watch as Gizella searches deep within herself for an answer as doctors pressure her into taking chemotherapy to finish removing the disease during this shocking ovarian cancer story.
Gizella’s whole life had been about healing, detoxing, and living a spiritual life.
Gizella knew about holistic healthcare practices and knew there could be a way to treat her cancer without chemotherapy.
Hear how Gizella’s family stood by her side as she decided to treat her ovarian cancer on her own terms.
Finally, see where Gizella is today, and discover the long-term effects that these natural remedies continue to provide for her.
Wondering how to heal ovarian cancer naturally? Then, watch Gizella’s story to find out how she defeated cancer using holistic treatments.
After the video, go here to watch another ovarian cancer survivor story just like Gizella’s: https://www.brighteon.com/3e38a56f-df09-41fa-a380-e50a48258aaf
If you like this video, please give it a thumbs up and share it with others you love and care about.
WATCH MORE INCREDIBLE CANCER SURVIVOR STORIES: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
Each week we’ll post a new story on our site from the submissions.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.