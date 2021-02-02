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Paul & Barbara's Colon Cancer Journey - Our Battle with Stage 3B Colon Cancer
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315 views • February 02, 2021
Paul was blindsided after a life-threatening bowel obstruction left him with just days to live. Join The Truth About Cancer as we hear Paul and Barbara’s battle with Stage 3B colon cancer. After the video, click here for more cancer survivor stories like Paul’s: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
Join Paul and Barbara as they share their emotional journey with cancer.
First, listen to how Paul discovered that he had colon cancer.
Then, thinking surgery was his only choice, he listened to his doctor and had one-third of his colon removed.
Hear why a doctor’s diagnosis led Paul to believe his treatment was over… And why he thought the cancer was gone after the blockage was removed.
Paul quickly realized cancer was more severe than he thought…
Discover where Paul's cancer had metastasized, and how he knew his journey was far from over.
The doctor prescribed nine months of chemotherapy, but Paul declined. He knew there was more out there although holistic treatments were still a foreign concept.
Next, learn why Paul was scared of chemotherapy, and what deterred him from trying the procedure.
Finally, hear how prayer led Paul and Barbara to The Truth About Cancer after nothing else seemed to work.
Find out how Paul’s new perspective on life led him to a cancer-free diagnosis.
Uncover how many servings of fruits and vegetables Paul and Barbara consume every day to avoid cancer.
Discover which natural supplements Paul and Barbara use to make sure they get all the vitamins and nutrients a healthy body needs.
Watch until the end to hear Paul’s words for anyone facing cancer and debating chemotherapy.
Paul and Barbara’s struggle with colon cancer led them to a new homeopathic lifestyle that would add years to their lives. Go here to discover natural ways you can prevent cancer: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-prevention-brighteon
WATCH MORE INCREDIBLE CANCER SURVIVOR STORIES: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Join Paul and Barbara as they share their emotional journey with cancer.
First, listen to how Paul discovered that he had colon cancer.
Then, thinking surgery was his only choice, he listened to his doctor and had one-third of his colon removed.
Hear why a doctor’s diagnosis led Paul to believe his treatment was over… And why he thought the cancer was gone after the blockage was removed.
Paul quickly realized cancer was more severe than he thought…
Discover where Paul's cancer had metastasized, and how he knew his journey was far from over.
The doctor prescribed nine months of chemotherapy, but Paul declined. He knew there was more out there although holistic treatments were still a foreign concept.
Next, learn why Paul was scared of chemotherapy, and what deterred him from trying the procedure.
Finally, hear how prayer led Paul and Barbara to The Truth About Cancer after nothing else seemed to work.
Find out how Paul’s new perspective on life led him to a cancer-free diagnosis.
Uncover how many servings of fruits and vegetables Paul and Barbara consume every day to avoid cancer.
Discover which natural supplements Paul and Barbara use to make sure they get all the vitamins and nutrients a healthy body needs.
Watch until the end to hear Paul’s words for anyone facing cancer and debating chemotherapy.
Paul and Barbara’s struggle with colon cancer led them to a new homeopathic lifestyle that would add years to their lives. Go here to discover natural ways you can prevent cancer: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-prevention-brighteon
WATCH MORE INCREDIBLE CANCER SURVIVOR STORIES: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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