Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mexico/ US Border
28 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 21 hours ago |

"Reported dash cam of Mexican soldiers, possibly Special Forces, engaging CDN/Zeta cartel sicarios in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.
If the video is accurate, this occurred just over the border of Laredo Texas."

Help Keep Me Online 
paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2 https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2


The Children's Blood Is On Our Hands

https://www.brighteon.com/0dc7e166-c82a-4ed3-ac47-778a46c9421f

Attention Pima County Arizona 

https://www.brighteon.com/b2ab11dd-4aa2-45af-bd2f-ae9d746ab95f

Veterans On Patrol is a Suicide Prevention Program created by WFTF Ministry. Missions which target problems that affect our Nation are created & executed. We currently fight for Children being Sex Trafficked across the Border.

520-500-4506 to Volunteer

Telegram @borderwarsaz 

Keywords
borderspecial forcesdash camengagingmexican soldierscdn zeta cartel sicariosnuevo laredotamaulipaslaredo texas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket