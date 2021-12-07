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147) Ex-Presidente da Malásia diz tudo (2015)
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32 views • December 07, 2021
Créditos a LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
ENTREVISTA AL DR. SEVILLANO EN DISTRITO TV - 4 NOVIEMBRE 2021 | December 6th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTAALDR.SEVILLANOENDISTRITOTV04NOV2.021:e
127) Confissão pública do crime 5G/6G: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/1bfb6bcc-7b7b-4c6e-8fd0-af27d836de62
135) Normalização da intoxicação com grafeno sob a capa de gripes: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b4c47edc-1ec7-4ddc-a8b2-e192742e6ccf
152) Rede Telecom Intracorporal - parasitismo tecnológico: https://www.brighteon.com/96415de9-8803-4b3c-b098-62d7cfb76613
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
ENTREVISTA AL DR. SEVILLANO EN DISTRITO TV - 4 NOVIEMBRE 2021 | December 6th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTAALDR.SEVILLANOENDISTRITOTV04NOV2.021:e
127) Confissão pública do crime 5G/6G: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/1bfb6bcc-7b7b-4c6e-8fd0-af27d836de62
135) Normalização da intoxicação com grafeno sob a capa de gripes: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b4c47edc-1ec7-4ddc-a8b2-e192742e6ccf
152) Rede Telecom Intracorporal - parasitismo tecnológico: https://www.brighteon.com/96415de9-8803-4b3c-b098-62d7cfb76613
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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