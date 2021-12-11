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152) Rede Telecom Intracorporal - parasitismo tecnológico
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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Créditos a LAQUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ December 11, 2021 | ESPECIAL QUINTA COLUMNA: "NANOTECNOLOGÍA EN LAS VACUNAS, EL PROPÓSITO FINAL" - PROGRAMA 206: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ESPECIALQUINTACOLUMNANANOTECNOLOG%C3%8DAENLASVACUNASELPROP%C3%93SITOFINAL-PROGRAMA206:a Identificação de padrões em vacinas: nano-antenas de plasmónicas: https://corona2inspect.blogspot.com/2021/12/identificacion-patrones-vacunas-coronavirus-nanoantena-plasmonica.html Mais: 148) Controlo remoto de células do coração com grafeno (EMF efeito provado): https://www.brighteon.com/3728528d-1972-4c37-9659-aa0312e1ca8f 161) CORONA: sistema de coordenação e roteamento para nano-redes: https://www.brighteon.com/06e20741-bb47-41b1-9569-02ea0a9435a7 2015 | CORONA: Um sistema de Coordenação e Roteamento para Nanonetworks | CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks: https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/CORONA%3A-A-Coordinate-and-Routing-system-for-Tsioliaridou-Liaskos/1c6936f4a32d53d76eb3689c5754742f8df26a52 PDF: https://projects.ics.forth.gr/_publications/CORONA2015.pdf | http://users.ics.forth.gr/~cliaskos/files/cnf/NANOCOM15.pdf Evidências encontradas que confirmariam a teoria das nano-redes centradas no corpo humano: https://corona2inspect.blogspot.com/2021/12/encontrada-evidencia-que-confirmaria-la.html 127) Confissão pública do crime 5G/6G: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/1bfb6bcc-7b7b-4c6e-8fd0-af27d836de62 141) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia (prova): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/103e0f7b-f163-4650-a016-071ff258b7be 143) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia (actualização): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/397a7720-6d59-4a0b-9d1e-7dafed6600c0 150) Sintomas das Vagas (síndrome irradiação aguda): https://www.brighteon.com/09fdde18-1d09-4525-ac22-e5ae76c84e6f 154) Obsoletismo do paradigma médico como ferramenta de engenharia social: https://www.brighteon.com/8b45209f-ca14-4ac7-b75d-69ef0709a486 144) Campos electromagnéticos 900MHz e a toxicidade de nanopartículas (Estudo - 2018): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/92627e34-91c2-432d-b233-6b9a58f164db Demonstrações de tecnologia auto-montagem: 209) Remote assembly of nanotechnology: https://www.brighteon.com/082dda43-d855-4309-a7a5-148ea4519d4a 210) Insertion of electronic devices in biology: https://www.brighteon.com/98d0d4a6-976c-4e79-8fbf-c13978aa3efb


May 31, 2022 | Performance Evaluation of Magnetic Resonance Coupling Method for Intra-Body Network (IBNet) : https://www.embs.org/featured-articles/performance-evaluation-of-magnetic-resonance-coupling-method-for-intra-body-network-ibnet/

5 November 2015 | Magnetic human body communication | Semantic Scholar : https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Magnetic-human-body-communication-Park-Mercier/378fc03f36b7a0011ebfdfaf556197c59ceaada7

9 October 2012 | A Finite-Element Simulation of Galvanic Coupling Intra-Body Communication Based on the Whole Human Body : https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/12/10/13567


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
emf5gehsmicroondasgenocidioparasitismografenotranshumanismo
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