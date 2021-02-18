Revelation 14:1 And I looked, and, lo, a Lamb stood on the mount Sion, and with him anhundred forty and four thousand, having his Father's name written in theirforeheads.Many folks reading this verse always thought the Lamb of God was standing onMount Sion of Jerusalem in Israel. However when we keep reading RevelationChapter 14, just after the first verse, we soon come to the realization thattheir voices were heard from Heaven singing before the throne of God a newsong that no man can learn except the 144,000 which were sealed.Revelation 14:2 And I heard a voice from heaven, as the voice of many waters, and as thevoice of a great thunder: and I heard the voice of harpers harping with theirharps:3 And they sung as it were a new song before the throne, and before the fourbeasts, and the elders: and no man could learn that song but the hundred andforty and four thousand, which were redeemed from the earth.The Lamb of God was standing on Mount Sion in Heaven with 144,000 from the12 tribes of Israel singing before the Throne of God. A glorious and amazingvision of the Apostle John, the Apostle Paul also gave us a powerful descriptionof Mount Sion in Heaven.Hebrews 12:22But ye are come unto mount Sion, and unto the city of the living God, theheavenly Jerusalem, and to an innumerable company of angels,23 To the general assembly and church of the firstborn, which are writtenin heaven, and to God the Judge of all, and to the spirits of just men madeperfect,24 And to Jesus the mediator of the new covenant, and to the blood ofsprinkling, that speaketh better things than that of Abel.Colossians 1:18And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstbornfrom the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence.Mount Sion in the Book of Revelation is "the general assembly and church of thefirstborn" in Heaven. This is the Heavenly Jerusalem, the Holy City with 144,000from the tribes of Israel, "the Firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb".Revelation 14:4 These are they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins.These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These wereredeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb.5 And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault beforethe throne of God.Make sure to read:Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of IsraelThe third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's Visions2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet DanielThe Two Witnesses, Prophecies of Gog and MagogVery important Studies at this Brighteon Link: