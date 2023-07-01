Fall of the Cabal Part 7 of 10 - by Janet Ossebaard

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (7)
Part 7: WITCHES & WARLOCKS
About Marina Abramovic, Spirit Cooking, the Brazilian healer John of God, 8 cases of alleged suicides by hanging from a doorknob (Dolores Zorreguieta, L’Wren Scott, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Tim Bergling (Avicii), Annabelle Neilson, Aaron Swartz, Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain), the wrath of Hillary Clinton. About worshipping the devil, normalizing cannibalism, the Church of Satan, statues of Moloch. About the Dutch royal family, the Nazi connection, Operation Paperclip, Bariloche, the Bilderberg Group…
Part 7 of 10 English spoken
Reposted with permission
Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl
Music by Chopin, Myuu, Savfk, Scott Buckley
Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CG4TpPK7ToS4/
