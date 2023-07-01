Fall of the Cabal Part 8 of 10 - by Janet Ossebaard

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (8)Part 8: BEYOND KINGS & QUEENS
About the hunting parties of the European royal families & the elite, Pizzagate, Adrenochrome, survivor accounts, the English royal family, their connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the naked boy trying to escape from Buckinham Palace, the ITCCS, Kevin Annett, 50,000 murdered Canadian children, the evidence, the sacrifice of children throughout the ages, the tradition of the red shoes. About Anthony Weiner’s laptop, his Life Insurance file, blackmail, and the murder of those who speak up…
Part 8 of 10 English spoken
Reposted with permission
Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl
Music by Serge Narcisoff, Gothic Storm, Scott Buckley
Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbzGepADWG22/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.