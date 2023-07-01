Fall of the Cabal Part 8 of 10 - by Janet Ossebaard

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (8)Part 8: BEYOND KINGS & QUEENS





About the hunting parties of the European royal families & the elite, Pizzagate, Adrenochrome, survivor accounts, the English royal family, their connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the naked boy trying to escape from Buckinham Palace, the ITCCS, Kevin Annett, 50,000 murdered Canadian children, the evidence, the sacrifice of children throughout the ages, the tradition of the red shoes. About Anthony Weiner’s laptop, his Life Insurance file, blackmail, and the murder of those who speak up…

Part 8 of 10 English spoken





Reposted with permission

Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.

www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl

Music by Serge Narcisoff, Gothic Storm, Scott Buckley





Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbzGepADWG22/



