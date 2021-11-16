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Dr. Lee Merritt, Reiner Feullmich and RFK Jr full discussion! 5th Circuit Stops OSHA Mandate, Covid Test Recalls!
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334 views • November 16, 2021
Lee Merritt: https://www.brighteon.com/b9390514-31f3-4616-9774-7a5201c6ee17
Patent # 11107588
Book title : “Silent weapons for quiet wars”
Bobby Kennedy and Reiner Fuellmich Full piece. https://odysee.com/@Robert-Self:a0/Robert-F-Kennedy-Jr.-_-Session-77-Schrödingers-Vaccine-Cat:a
Australia SOS: https://www.brighteon.com/caec8e37-253f-4d00-8694-6f3cc4d8d024
FDA Alert: 2 Million At-home COVID-19 Tests Recalled Over False Positives https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/fda-alert-2-million-at-home-covid-19-tests-recalled-over-false-positives_4101243.html
US Appeals Court Reaffirms Hold on Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/us-appeals-court-rejects-biden-challenge-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-private-businesses_4102012.html
CDC: No Record of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/cdc-no-record-of-naturally-immune-transmitting-covid-19_4102046.html
Austria Orders Nationwide Lockdown for Unvaccinated
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/austria-orders-nationwide-lockdown-for-unvaccinated_4103187.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
5th circuit court of appeals opinion continuing TRO against OSHA “Mandate”.
https://www.ca5.uscourts.gov/opinions/pub/21/21-60845-CV0.pdf
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link below: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvGz6VVAlh77/
Patent # 11107588
Book title : “Silent weapons for quiet wars”
Bobby Kennedy and Reiner Fuellmich Full piece. https://odysee.com/@Robert-Self:a0/Robert-F-Kennedy-Jr.-_-Session-77-Schrödingers-Vaccine-Cat:a
Australia SOS: https://www.brighteon.com/caec8e37-253f-4d00-8694-6f3cc4d8d024
FDA Alert: 2 Million At-home COVID-19 Tests Recalled Over False Positives https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/fda-alert-2-million-at-home-covid-19-tests-recalled-over-false-positives_4101243.html
US Appeals Court Reaffirms Hold on Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/us-appeals-court-rejects-biden-challenge-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-private-businesses_4102012.html
CDC: No Record of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/cdc-no-record-of-naturally-immune-transmitting-covid-19_4102046.html
Austria Orders Nationwide Lockdown for Unvaccinated
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/austria-orders-nationwide-lockdown-for-unvaccinated_4103187.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
5th circuit court of appeals opinion continuing TRO against OSHA “Mandate”.
https://www.ca5.uscourts.gov/opinions/pub/21/21-60845-CV0.pdf
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link below: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvGz6VVAlh77/
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