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The world isn’t ready for the truth yet, because the vaccine deaths haven’t yet exploded
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260 views • May 29, 2021
The world isn’t ready for the truth yet, because the vaccine deaths haven’t yet exploded
EXCLUSIVE: Deep state planning false flag attack in order to blame “anti-vaxxers” and gun owners
- Friday, May 28, 2021 by: Mike Adams
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-28-deep-state-planning-false-flag-violence-to-blame-anti-vaxxers-and-gun-owners.html#
https://www.brighteon.com/161e3639-fb19-45f9-a215-58c78f384ab9
Situation Update, May 28th, 2021 - Vaccine deep state issues DIRECT THREAT to Natural News and the Health Ranger
the vaccine push is going through five phases:
Phase 1: Vaccinate the easy people who can’t wait to get the shot.
Phase 2: Offer incentives and rewards to convince those on the fence. (Free donuts, free beer, lottery tickets, etc.)
Phase 3: Punish those who refuse to get vaccinated by taking away their rights (no entry, no travel, etc.).
Phase 4: Criminalize vaccine resisters by passing mandatory vaccine laws.
Phase 5: Gunpoint medicine: Launch door-to-door vaccine squads to forcibly vaccinate people at gunpoint, against their will.
__________________________
(Natural News) Yesterday was a bizarre day at Natural News, where after I published an article calling for Nuremberg-style prosecutions of vaccine researchers who use human children for medical experiments, I received several phone calls.
The most relevant call came from someone I did not know, and whose number did not appear on my phone. It was sheer chance that I even answered it. As I explain in my Situation Update podcast below, this person identified himself as a supporter of my site and said he works for the federal government. What gave his claim credibility was the fact that he knew my number and he was able to initiate the call from a source that did not reveal his phone number to me.
He said he became aware of my article calling for war crimes tribunals against vaccine researchers, and he warned me that this is exactly the kind of article the deep state is hoping to see published because they are planning to carry out a false flag violent attack to blame “anti-vaxxers” and gun owners.
He urged me to take down the article and podcast immediately, which I was actually already in the process of doing because of previous phone calls and previous conversations with other people that I won’t get into. Importantly, he explained more…
Granted, I don’t know this person, so I can’t say for sure whether he was a white hat, or a black hat pretending to be a white hat. But I’ll share with you what he said and you can make up your own mind.
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
EXCLUSIVE: Deep state planning false flag attack in order to blame “anti-vaxxers” and gun owners
- Friday, May 28, 2021 by: Mike Adams
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-28-deep-state-planning-false-flag-violence-to-blame-anti-vaxxers-and-gun-owners.html#
https://www.brighteon.com/161e3639-fb19-45f9-a215-58c78f384ab9
Situation Update, May 28th, 2021 - Vaccine deep state issues DIRECT THREAT to Natural News and the Health Ranger
the vaccine push is going through five phases:
Phase 1: Vaccinate the easy people who can’t wait to get the shot.
Phase 2: Offer incentives and rewards to convince those on the fence. (Free donuts, free beer, lottery tickets, etc.)
Phase 3: Punish those who refuse to get vaccinated by taking away their rights (no entry, no travel, etc.).
Phase 4: Criminalize vaccine resisters by passing mandatory vaccine laws.
Phase 5: Gunpoint medicine: Launch door-to-door vaccine squads to forcibly vaccinate people at gunpoint, against their will.
__________________________
(Natural News) Yesterday was a bizarre day at Natural News, where after I published an article calling for Nuremberg-style prosecutions of vaccine researchers who use human children for medical experiments, I received several phone calls.
The most relevant call came from someone I did not know, and whose number did not appear on my phone. It was sheer chance that I even answered it. As I explain in my Situation Update podcast below, this person identified himself as a supporter of my site and said he works for the federal government. What gave his claim credibility was the fact that he knew my number and he was able to initiate the call from a source that did not reveal his phone number to me.
He said he became aware of my article calling for war crimes tribunals against vaccine researchers, and he warned me that this is exactly the kind of article the deep state is hoping to see published because they are planning to carry out a false flag violent attack to blame “anti-vaxxers” and gun owners.
He urged me to take down the article and podcast immediately, which I was actually already in the process of doing because of previous phone calls and previous conversations with other people that I won’t get into. Importantly, he explained more…
Granted, I don’t know this person, so I can’t say for sure whether he was a white hat, or a black hat pretending to be a white hat. But I’ll share with you what he said and you can make up your own mind.
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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