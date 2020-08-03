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CURING MALARIA WITH MMS... CHLORINE DIOXIDE (25% SODIUM CHLORITE + 50% CITRIC ACID)
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479 views • August 03, 2020
Though the mainstream media is quick to call Jim Humble a quack or religious nut, they never tested his method for healing people of malaria. If you search on YouTube you'll see an ABC News segment (and others) where they make fun of Jim and put what they claim is chlorine dioxide on a pair of denim jeans, "undiluted”, by their own admission. The liquid bleaches the colour from the jeans.
The viewer is supposed to, at this juncture, agree with ABC News’s characterisation of Jim and dismiss his ideas as crazy and him as a snake oil salesman. Of note in the segment the ABC voice-over guy describes Jim: “his vestments, a black leather jacket and a bejewelled Panama hat” (who writes this crap?), as we playing private investigator watch Jim through a zoom lens from a high vantage point with fake private investigator snapshot sounds and flashes, reminiscent of the production of a Dr. Phil episode. The plot is set.
So far so good.
Now, for a moment let us forget about who they claim Jim is or is not and instead let’s look at what Jim is claiming? Jim claims the solution he came upon by accident can cure malaria. Jim now calls this solution Master Mineral Solution. Originally he called it Miracle Mineral Solution. Mainstream media preferred the original name.
In short, Jim claims chlorine dioxide (CLO2) in very small qualities, (made from mixing drops of 25% sodium chlorite solution activated with 50% citric acid (C6H8O7) solution) for a specified short duration and then diluted in water and taken orally can cure malaria. The above video attempts to convey this.
Separate to this video, German biochemist and scientific researcher Andreas Ludwig Kalcher has spent over a decade studying chlorine dioxide and its prospects as a therapeutic agent after learning about it and intuiting the method by which it may work. In his research Kalcher discovered he was able to modify the original recipe using 4% hydrochloric acid (HCL) rather than 50% citric acid (C6H8O7) resulting in a milder yet still effective solution. Kalcher patented his solution and open-sourced the patents for free for anyone to use, stopping Pharma from locking it up. Anyone can produce Kalcher’s recipe for themselves, freely and without paying a soul. No copyright on it. Since the corona virus pandemic Kalcher has worked with medical institutions in Ecuador to treat Covid-19 patients with his chlorine dioxide (CLO2) solution in the form of CDS with successful results. You can watch that video here: https://www.brighteon.com/63f8b34c-9b21-4db7-a524-f016d6a18914
The viewer is supposed to, at this juncture, agree with ABC News’s characterisation of Jim and dismiss his ideas as crazy and him as a snake oil salesman. Of note in the segment the ABC voice-over guy describes Jim: “his vestments, a black leather jacket and a bejewelled Panama hat” (who writes this crap?), as we playing private investigator watch Jim through a zoom lens from a high vantage point with fake private investigator snapshot sounds and flashes, reminiscent of the production of a Dr. Phil episode. The plot is set.
So far so good.
Now, for a moment let us forget about who they claim Jim is or is not and instead let’s look at what Jim is claiming? Jim claims the solution he came upon by accident can cure malaria. Jim now calls this solution Master Mineral Solution. Originally he called it Miracle Mineral Solution. Mainstream media preferred the original name.
In short, Jim claims chlorine dioxide (CLO2) in very small qualities, (made from mixing drops of 25% sodium chlorite solution activated with 50% citric acid (C6H8O7) solution) for a specified short duration and then diluted in water and taken orally can cure malaria. The above video attempts to convey this.
Separate to this video, German biochemist and scientific researcher Andreas Ludwig Kalcher has spent over a decade studying chlorine dioxide and its prospects as a therapeutic agent after learning about it and intuiting the method by which it may work. In his research Kalcher discovered he was able to modify the original recipe using 4% hydrochloric acid (HCL) rather than 50% citric acid (C6H8O7) resulting in a milder yet still effective solution. Kalcher patented his solution and open-sourced the patents for free for anyone to use, stopping Pharma from locking it up. Anyone can produce Kalcher’s recipe for themselves, freely and without paying a soul. No copyright on it. Since the corona virus pandemic Kalcher has worked with medical institutions in Ecuador to treat Covid-19 patients with his chlorine dioxide (CLO2) solution in the form of CDS with successful results. You can watch that video here: https://www.brighteon.com/63f8b34c-9b21-4db7-a524-f016d6a18914
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