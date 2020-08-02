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CHLORINE DIOXIDE (CLO2) USED TO CURE CORONA VIRUS DISEASE COVID-19 IN ECUADOR
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684 views • August 02, 2020
Andreas Ludwig Kalcher seems to have had pretty good success with this therapy, just as other doctors have had success with hydroxychloroquine + zinc. Andreas, a scientist and researcher helps corona virus patients in Ecuador, including doctors. He is suggesting use of chlorine dioxide in the form of CDS. More details about what CDS is are available on his website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-mms/
I have no connection to Andreas, I am simply sharing information I found interesting.
I have no connection to Andreas, I am simply sharing information I found interesting.
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