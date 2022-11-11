The Real Anthony Fauci - Parte1 - subtitulada en español

Documental basado en el libro de Robert F. Jennedy, Jr. "The Real Anthony Fauci"
Durante más de un año de minuciosa y meticulosa investigación y entrevistas, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. desenterró verdades impactantes sobre la colusión, el engaño y la manipulación que afectan a la libertad, la salud y la seguridad de nuestras familias. Y, a pesar de la censura, el boicot de las librerías y las bibliotecas, y los ataques contra el autor, el libro es un bestseller del New York Times con más de 1.000.000 de ejemplares vendidos.
NOTA: Subtítulos traducidos automáticamente, contienen errores de traducción
