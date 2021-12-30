Revelation 8:11 Many men died of the waters because they were made bitter

Matthew 23:13But woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye shut up the kingdom of heaven against men: for ye neither go in yourselves, neither suffer ye them that are entering to go in.Matthew 23:15Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.Luke 11:46And he said, Woe unto you also, ye lawyers! for ye lade men with burdens grievous to be borne, and ye yourselves touch not the burdens with one of your fingers.Luke 11:52Woe unto you, lawyers! for ye have taken away the key of knowledge: ye entered not in yourselves, and them that were entering in ye hindered.After reading the above verses, it is absolutely clear that the religious leaders of the time of Jesus were preaching evil Doctrines and were anointed by the Devil to deceive and send their adepts straight to Gehenna. The spiritual fountains of water were made bitter. The Waters were poisoned with Wormwood.Unfortunately also in our time the Anointing flowing out of many Churches is springing out from the lowest Hell. Do not let them lay their hands on you, don't let them slay you in the Spirit. Do not be deceived by lying Signs and Wonders.Many Ministers have gone to Cemeteries to get Anointing, multitudes have been marked with the devil's Anointing. Search the Internet for "Grave Soaking" or "Grave Sucking". Arm yourself with the truth of the Gospel, pray for discernment and Understanding so these false Prophets may not send you home loaded with legions of demons.The bitter water of wormwood is the antithesis of the living water.Deut 32: 32, 33 : "For their vine is of the vine of Sodom, and of the fields of Gomorrah: their grapes are grapes of GALL, their clusters are BITTER: Their wine is the POISON of DRAGONS, and the cruel VENOM of asps."Proverb 5:3: For the lips of a strange woman drop as an honeycomb, and her mouth is smoother than oil:4: But her end is BITTER as WORMWOOD, sharp as a twoedged sword.5: Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on HELL.6: Lest thou shouldest ponder the path of life, her ways are moveable, that thou canst not know them.Deut:29:18: Lest there should be among you man, or woman, or family, or tribe, whose heart turneth away this day from the LORD our God, to go and serve the gods of these nations; lest there should be among you a root that beareth GALL and WORMWOOD;Jer 9:15 Therefore thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Behold, I will feed them, even this people, with wormwood, and give them water of gall to drink.Rv:8:10: And the third angel sounded, and there fell a GREAT STAR FROM HEAVEN, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the RIVERS, and upon the FOUNTAINS OF WATERS; 11: And the name of the STAR is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became WORMWOOD; and MANY MEN DIED OF THE WATERS, because they were made BITTER.Related Study on Brighteon, "Let him take of the water of life freely":Read and share important studies at this Brighteon Link: