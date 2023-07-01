Fall of the Cabal Part 6 of 10 - by Janet Ossebaard

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (6)
Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION
About the torture swimming pool of Gloria Vanderbilt, her son CNN-reporter Anderson Cooper. About fake news, media manipulation & propaganda, the CIA, Project Mockingbird, whistle blower Udo Ulfkotte, the illusion of choice in media land, major sponsors of Hillary Clinton & the Democratic Party. About the dangers of censorship, Media Matters for America, Correct the Record, Facebook, Google & YouTube, Snopes. About Avaaz and the use of Controlled Opposition…
Part 6 of 10 English spoken
Reposted with permission
Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl
Music by Foxwinter, Keys of Moon
Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BtKtSsgjhvJU/
