Fall of the Cabal Part 6 of 10 - by Janet Ossebaard

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (6)

Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION





About the torture swimming pool of Gloria Vanderbilt, her son CNN-reporter Anderson Cooper. About fake news, media manipulation & propaganda, the CIA, Project Mockingbird, whistle blower Udo Ulfkotte, the illusion of choice in media land, major sponsors of Hillary Clinton & the Democratic Party. About the dangers of censorship, Media Matters for America, Correct the Record, Facebook, Google & YouTube, Snopes. About Avaaz and the use of Controlled Opposition…

Part 6 of 10 English spoken





Reposted with permission

Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.

www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl

Music by Foxwinter, Keys of Moon





Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BtKtSsgjhvJU/