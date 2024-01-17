Create New Account
Their Plan Is Destruction
Son of the Republic
Published 14 hours ago

Operation Take Down America: This Is Intentional

* Expect censorship and riots to ramp up as President Trump closes in on the nomination.

* The left’s 3-point plan: destroy our border, money and institutions.

* This is their color revolution/regime change playbook.


READ:

3 Ways To Get Rid Of President Trump Before 2020

Preventing A Disrupted Presidential Election & Transition

The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 17 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v47jrrh-what-will-happen-if-trump-wins-ep.-2167-01172024.html

censorshiptreasonriotinsurrectiondonald trumpdan bonginojoe bidenliberalismglobalismcouptyrannydestructionpolitical violencetakedownthird worldinfiltrationregime changeleftismideologysubversionnihilismcolor revolutionbanana republicautocracypuppet regime

