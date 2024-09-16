The moment Ryan Root, who tried to shoot US presidential candidate Donald Trump on a golf course in Florida, was arrested.

Adding about this today:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that Root, who attempted to assassinate Trump, contacted them, offering recruits.

A Foreign Legion spokesman confirmed to CNN that Ruth had contacted them several times.

Alexander Shaguri, an officer at the Foreign Affairs Coordination Department of the Ground Forces Command, told CNN by phone that “the best way to describe his messages is delusional ideas.”

Adding Dmitry Medvedev comments on Trump's assassination attempt:

I wonder what would happen if it turned out that the failed new Trump shooter Routh, who recruited mercenaries for the Ukrainian army, was himself hired by the neo-nazi regime in Kiev for this assassination attempt?

Adding:

Son of Man Accused in Trump Assassination Attempt Says Father Traveled to Ukraine for "Humanitarian" Aid

The son of the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course on Sunday confirmed that his father had traveled to Ukraine and volunteered to provide what the son described as “humanitarian” aid.

“My dad went over there and saw people fucking fighting and dying,” the younger Routh said during a brief telephone call when asked about his father. “He … tried to make sure shit was cool, and shit was not cool.”

Adding: ❗️Ukrainian International Legion denies connections to Ryan Routh.

Ryan Routh, the Trump shooter and Ukraine recruiter, still has his website up, which he used to recruit fighters for Ukraine.

