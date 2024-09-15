Assassination Attempt on Trump FBI Investigation.

Newest Update: Law enforcement revealed details of the latest assassination attempt on Trump:

➡️The suspect was hiding in the bushes near the golf club, 270-450 meters from the politician;

➡️The perpetrator was spotted by Secret Service agents, who opened fire on him;

➡️The man fled, abandoning his belongings, and attempted to escape by car, but was apprehended thanks to a witness's testimony;

➡️At the scene of the shooting, an AK-47 with a scope, two backpacks, and a GoPro action camera were found.

Trump shooter has been allegedly identified as Ryan Wesley Routh according to several US media outlets.

His social media is very pro Ukraine.

FBI assassination attempt on Trump under investigation.

The FBI held a press conference today in West Palm Beach, Florida confirming they are investigating what is being deemed an "assassination attempt" of the former President Donald Trump near his golf course at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.









