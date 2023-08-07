Why Gold Is Always Money

And What It Means For Fiat Currencies





* The launch of a new gold-backed currency will be announced at the annual BRICS summit on 22-24 August 2023.

* The roll-out of this currency will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?



* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.





The full presentation is linked below.

Alasdair Macleod | Deutsche Goldmesse (Frankfurt, Germany; 5 May 2023)

https://youtu.be/ZFA32wmav_4

