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Zombie apocalypse is coming nearer, naked vaccinated people in the public
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829 views • September 16, 2021
Exposing Fake germ theory :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fb0RB2dLREb4/
Exposing Spanish Flu scamdemic :
https://www.brighteon.com/e2004313-a4b2-4ee5-986c-a3ed112ce0b3
Prion disease come from injection:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cJEQBXwSTsm1/
Vit D3 is rat poison, not for preventing from Covid or flu
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3NrIuzbnJaQt/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fb0RB2dLREb4/
Exposing Spanish Flu scamdemic :
https://www.brighteon.com/e2004313-a4b2-4ee5-986c-a3ed112ce0b3
Prion disease come from injection:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cJEQBXwSTsm1/
Vit D3 is rat poison, not for preventing from Covid or flu
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3NrIuzbnJaQt/
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