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Exposing Spanish Flu Scamdemic in 1918-1919
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181 views • April 20, 2021
According to WHO, the plandemic officially broke out on March 11, 2020.
On October 18, 2019, an event called ′′ Event 201 ′′ took place to simulate a future outbreak of a virus.
This simulation was mainly supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
′′ Coincidentally ′′ the Spanish flu also broke out on March 11, 1918, exactly 102 years before the current plandemic!
The sting was developed by Dr. Frederick L. Gates, by chance Bill Gates grandfather. Coincidentally, between 50-100 million people could not be saved by the experimental bacterial injection!
102 years ago! 102 reversed 201: also coincidentally?!
Who thinks everything is still a coincidence?
On October 18, 2019, an event called ′′ Event 201 ′′ took place to simulate a future outbreak of a virus.
This simulation was mainly supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
′′ Coincidentally ′′ the Spanish flu also broke out on March 11, 1918, exactly 102 years before the current plandemic!
The sting was developed by Dr. Frederick L. Gates, by chance Bill Gates grandfather. Coincidentally, between 50-100 million people could not be saved by the experimental bacterial injection!
102 years ago! 102 reversed 201: also coincidentally?!
Who thinks everything is still a coincidence?
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