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WHO attacks Florida and Desantis for Banning Vaccine Passports! Updates!
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330 views • April 13, 2021
WHO and Palm Beach Post attack Florida for supporting Personal liberty!
JAMA Fascist? Prohibits Pushback on “Racist” narrative:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-02-jama-suspends-editor-speaking-out-against-systemic-racism-lie.html
Yesterdays post on the website leave a comment!!: https://farmerjonesnow.com/naples-update/
Repost!
Naples FL Roadtrip Updates!
https://www.brighteon.com/5e0cee3e-a4e7-46ee-ad67-ec0b75a009a7
Webb, FJ and Dr. Paul Cottrell.: https://www.brighteon.com/01f954f9-061c-4019-9631-4afe107787b2
Sibel, FJ, and George Webb.
https://twitter.com/realgeorgewebb1/status/1381038735396065286?s=21
Sibel Edmonds, FJ, George Webb:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p8I2PIM0FPZtQWXL_8JO3IhBtZuVBn-c/view?usp=drivesdk
Desantis interview in Miami.
https://youtu.be/Aa_aWhC80aY
Blackstone intelligence on the CFR. https://youtu.be/BxNpjmhwfqE
FJ’s website and Email list signup!
Https://FarmerJonesNow.com
FJ’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/tA0aI95D0ag
FJ’s Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
JAMA Fascist? Prohibits Pushback on “Racist” narrative:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-02-jama-suspends-editor-speaking-out-against-systemic-racism-lie.html
Yesterdays post on the website leave a comment!!: https://farmerjonesnow.com/naples-update/
Repost!
Naples FL Roadtrip Updates!
https://www.brighteon.com/5e0cee3e-a4e7-46ee-ad67-ec0b75a009a7
Webb, FJ and Dr. Paul Cottrell.: https://www.brighteon.com/01f954f9-061c-4019-9631-4afe107787b2
Sibel, FJ, and George Webb.
https://twitter.com/realgeorgewebb1/status/1381038735396065286?s=21
Sibel Edmonds, FJ, George Webb:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p8I2PIM0FPZtQWXL_8JO3IhBtZuVBn-c/view?usp=drivesdk
Desantis interview in Miami.
https://youtu.be/Aa_aWhC80aY
Blackstone intelligence on the CFR. https://youtu.be/BxNpjmhwfqE
FJ’s website and Email list signup!
Https://FarmerJonesNow.com
FJ’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/tA0aI95D0ag
FJ’s Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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