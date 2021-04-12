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Naples Trip update, New channel info. Wheres the Emergency? Desantis Sues CDC and HHS.
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280 views • April 12, 2021
Webb, FJ and Dr. Paul Cottrell.: https://www.brighteon.com/01f954f9-061c-4019-9631-4afe107787b2
Sibel, FJ, and George Webb.
https://twitter.com/realgeorgewebb1/status/1381038735396065286?s=21
Desantis interview in Miami.
https://youtu.be/Aa_aWhC80aY
Blackstone intelligence on the CFR. https://youtu.be/BxNpjmhwfqE
Second Vaccination Site Halts Operations After Adverse Reactions to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/vaccination-site-halts-operations-after-adverse-reactions-to-johnson-johnson-vaccine_3768802.html
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FJ’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/tA0aI95D0ag
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You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Sibel, FJ, and George Webb.
https://twitter.com/realgeorgewebb1/status/1381038735396065286?s=21
Desantis interview in Miami.
https://youtu.be/Aa_aWhC80aY
Blackstone intelligence on the CFR. https://youtu.be/BxNpjmhwfqE
Second Vaccination Site Halts Operations After Adverse Reactions to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/vaccination-site-halts-operations-after-adverse-reactions-to-johnson-johnson-vaccine_3768802.html
FJ’s website and Email list signup!
Https://FarmerJonesNow.com
FJ’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/tA0aI95D0ag
FJ’s Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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