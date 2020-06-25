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Why Does The Mainstream Media Hate Donald Trump? (2017)
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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60 views • June 25, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Dec 16, 2016 with 5.7K views.
Why has the media been against Donald Trump from day one? Could it be that he is exposing the new world order for what it is? Is he part of the agenda, is he speaking the truth or is he just another dangerous crazy tin foil hat wearing conspiracy theorist?

Regardless what you think he's the next POTUS and it's time to learn the truth about why he's one of the most hated, feared and ridiculed man in history!
"Truth Tumps Lies" - https://www.brighteon.com/22ec6a4c-58bd-4497-9251-143c7df1356c

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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politicsdonald trumpagendadocumentarynews mediapromo
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