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TRUTH TRUMPS LIES - Full Documentary (2017) HD
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45 views • December 16, 2019
Originally uploaded to YouTube on January 20, 2017 with 163K views.
Today is the day! Donald J. Trump is the 45th president of the United States and we are in for a wild ride for sure! Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ In this Documentary, it is clear that no matter how you feel about Trump it will bring to light the many lies being exposed that many people have been fighting so hard to get out into the public on a grand scale. #TruthTrumpsLies
Search for the truth of topics brought up in this video. Questioning 9/11, calling for an investigation of Obama's birth certificate, exposing the link with vaccines and autism to not going along with the New World Order with their plans to carbon tax everyone on earth, Trump is different from any other president. Man-made climate change is not a fact declares President Trump and the science is not settled. With praising WikiLeaks and going against the central banks we have not seen anything like this in our lifetime!
Many will say that he is part of the great deception but truthers around the world should be rejoicing that many controversial and conspiratorial topics are being spoken of by our new POTUS. Let's pray that the truth trumps lies in the White House and that he is protected every step of the way. Blessings.
BIG THANKS: Scrawny2Brawny for your awesome work with the Trump videos you've produced that are included in this documentary. I couldn't have done it without you man. Blessings brother. See his channel @ https://www.youtube.com/user/scrawny2...
Learn more about the truth of the autism link with vaccines @ VaxXed The Movie http://vaxxedthemovie.com/
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Today is the day! Donald J. Trump is the 45th president of the United States and we are in for a wild ride for sure! Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ In this Documentary, it is clear that no matter how you feel about Trump it will bring to light the many lies being exposed that many people have been fighting so hard to get out into the public on a grand scale. #TruthTrumpsLies
Search for the truth of topics brought up in this video. Questioning 9/11, calling for an investigation of Obama's birth certificate, exposing the link with vaccines and autism to not going along with the New World Order with their plans to carbon tax everyone on earth, Trump is different from any other president. Man-made climate change is not a fact declares President Trump and the science is not settled. With praising WikiLeaks and going against the central banks we have not seen anything like this in our lifetime!
Many will say that he is part of the great deception but truthers around the world should be rejoicing that many controversial and conspiratorial topics are being spoken of by our new POTUS. Let's pray that the truth trumps lies in the White House and that he is protected every step of the way. Blessings.
BIG THANKS: Scrawny2Brawny for your awesome work with the Trump videos you've produced that are included in this documentary. I couldn't have done it without you man. Blessings brother. See his channel @ https://www.youtube.com/user/scrawny2...
Learn more about the truth of the autism link with vaccines @ VaxXed The Movie http://vaxxedthemovie.com/
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
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