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Le Monde - La conquête chinoise (sur l'expention militaire)(english Subt)
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21 views • September 06, 2021
Le Monde - La conquête chinoise (sur l'expention militaire)(english Subt) , COPY + PAST next WEBSITE : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , AND , ALSO , https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war ,
Tags : china,la chine,expention militaire,
REF : (Youtube) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVXJv7N1ooQ ,
Extra info : (YouTube) Les derniers jours de Ceausescu , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgZA47aI-bM ,
Extra info : (YouTube) The King of Communism: Nicolae Ceausescu - BBC History Documentary 2016 , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aEzLJdzi9w , The King of Communism: Nicolae Ceausescu. ( AT THE END he wanted to fly to China !)., Extra info , Que veut la Russie de Poutine ? (Mappemonde Ep. 3) , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgNXGEtwM60 , More [Plus] : Le Monde , https://www.youtube.com/c/lemondefr/videos , BEST - SECRETS-of-WAR video's (With Korean Subt) [COPY+PAST the URL's please] : URL : https://www.brighteon.com/2955780b-299c-4369-9975-20cd142c26dc , Extra info : https://www.brighteon.com/d23f3134-a899-40e9-b0ba-5af57bb28d8e , Plandemic InDoctornation -Clip04- Where did the coronavirus originate and how has the media spread it , Extra info (China-India . . . Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-AY5ouz_6w , Churchill's Secret War | John Horgan & Madhusree Mukerjee ,
Tags : china,la chine,expention militaire,
REF : (Youtube) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVXJv7N1ooQ ,
Extra info : (YouTube) Les derniers jours de Ceausescu , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgZA47aI-bM ,
Extra info : (YouTube) The King of Communism: Nicolae Ceausescu - BBC History Documentary 2016 , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aEzLJdzi9w , The King of Communism: Nicolae Ceausescu. ( AT THE END he wanted to fly to China !)., Extra info , Que veut la Russie de Poutine ? (Mappemonde Ep. 3) , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgNXGEtwM60 , More [Plus] : Le Monde , https://www.youtube.com/c/lemondefr/videos , BEST - SECRETS-of-WAR video's (With Korean Subt) [COPY+PAST the URL's please] : URL : https://www.brighteon.com/2955780b-299c-4369-9975-20cd142c26dc , Extra info : https://www.brighteon.com/d23f3134-a899-40e9-b0ba-5af57bb28d8e , Plandemic InDoctornation -Clip04- Where did the coronavirus originate and how has the media spread it , Extra info (China-India . . . Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-AY5ouz_6w , Churchill's Secret War | John Horgan & Madhusree Mukerjee ,
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