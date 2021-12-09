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PSEC - 2021 - Human Perception | 432hz [hd 720p]
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22 views • December 09, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Human Perception" -- Dave Kelso discusses human perception in relation to the current awakening process in progress at the moment.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Moby / Crystal Method, The Fifth Element
Hashtags: #perception #reality #emotion #psychology #agenda21
Metatags Space Separated: perception reality emotion psychology agenda21
Metatags Comma Separated: perception, reality, emotion, psychology, agenda21
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/L2glXBsBgwzi/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Human-Perception---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vqgb4l-psec-2021-human-perception-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/FpkR7ta
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/163c4111-e59b-4167-8620-4d46abcd9561
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/FQktyB5H4S4u1ly
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=5ad1a246d10247ab5dfad59ec5710068c4e17989f9f50d3839f8371a640bb687&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/640/psec-2021-human-perception-432hz-hd-480p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/62316_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Moby / Crystal Method, The Fifth Element
Hashtags: #perception #reality #emotion #psychology #agenda21
Metatags Space Separated: perception reality emotion psychology agenda21
Metatags Comma Separated: perception, reality, emotion, psychology, agenda21
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/L2glXBsBgwzi/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Human-Perception---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vqgb4l-psec-2021-human-perception-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/FpkR7ta
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/163c4111-e59b-4167-8620-4d46abcd9561
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/FQktyB5H4S4u1ly
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=5ad1a246d10247ab5dfad59ec5710068c4e17989f9f50d3839f8371a640bb687&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/640/psec-2021-human-perception-432hz-hd-480p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/62316_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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