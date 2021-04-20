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4/20/21 Contagious Vaccines? Fertility questions! Dr. Lee Merritt, Treatment ignored by CDC? Reiner Fuellmich updates!
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474 views • April 20, 2021
Non Vaxed people being affected! https://www.bitchute.com/video/YgxRK4K3kkWn/
Cliff High: vax contagious?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJ4A4yu0veDA/
Dr Lee Merritt and Breggin: https://www.brighteon.com/24004701-9ce8-4423-a311-af46837d0c08
Dr. Merritt with Alex Newman: https://vimeo.com/505920733
Vaccine and Covid facts:
https://www.huberpm.com/post/covid-vaccine-facts
Dr Lee Merritt website:
https://drleemerritt.com/
Toxic Masks in Canada:
https://www.theubernews.com/bombshell/
The Bankers monopoly: Black Rock: https://www.bitchute.com/video/asaiyXHQFvrp/
Reiner Fuellmich: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hFwabN1qQVkP/
Original source of Reiner’s interview! “Jerm Warefare” website: excellent! https://jermwarfare.com/podcast
Jerm’s interview with Dr. Lee Merritt MD. A bonus!
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/lee-merritt
Counsel on Foreign relations:Blackstone intelligence on the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). https://youtu.be/BxNpjmhwfqE
No vaccine proof at FL. Southbeach food fest. https://www.miamiherald.com/miami-com/restaurants/article250668199.html
Remember Deagle? https://greatgameindia.com/deagel-intelligence-depopulation-covid-19/
Music: Zeppelin: “what is and what should never be”
https://youtu.be/WnMiXsRtsfc
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Or the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Website and email list: Farmer jones Now! Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
Cliff High: vax contagious?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJ4A4yu0veDA/
Dr Lee Merritt and Breggin: https://www.brighteon.com/24004701-9ce8-4423-a311-af46837d0c08
Dr. Merritt with Alex Newman: https://vimeo.com/505920733
Vaccine and Covid facts:
https://www.huberpm.com/post/covid-vaccine-facts
Dr Lee Merritt website:
https://drleemerritt.com/
Toxic Masks in Canada:
https://www.theubernews.com/bombshell/
The Bankers monopoly: Black Rock: https://www.bitchute.com/video/asaiyXHQFvrp/
Reiner Fuellmich: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hFwabN1qQVkP/
Original source of Reiner’s interview! “Jerm Warefare” website: excellent! https://jermwarfare.com/podcast
Jerm’s interview with Dr. Lee Merritt MD. A bonus!
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/lee-merritt
Counsel on Foreign relations:Blackstone intelligence on the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). https://youtu.be/BxNpjmhwfqE
No vaccine proof at FL. Southbeach food fest. https://www.miamiherald.com/miami-com/restaurants/article250668199.html
Remember Deagle? https://greatgameindia.com/deagel-intelligence-depopulation-covid-19/
Music: Zeppelin: “what is and what should never be”
https://youtu.be/WnMiXsRtsfc
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Or the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Website and email list: Farmer jones Now! Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
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