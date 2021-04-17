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Truths Behind COVID-19 -- Peter Breggin MD Interviews Lee Merritt MD
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7840 views • April 17, 2021
Lee Merritt MD gives a fascinating interview on the history of COVID-19 with new insights for all of us. She joins the pantheon of amazing doctors we have interviewed for the Dr. Peter Breggin Hour and does it with flare and insight, providing information and important nuances we’ve not heard before. Dr. Merritt is both a courageous frontline doctor and genuine researcher in the science and politics surrounding COVID-19. I enjoyed and learned from Dr. Merritt. Don’t let this interview pass you by.
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