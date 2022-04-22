Food Processing Plant Disasters

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What’s Going On?
* There has been a really weird spate of disasters at food processing plants all over the country.
* Various food plants in the U.S. have burned down in the past 6 months.
* There have been over a dozen disabling accidents in the last month.
* Alarming number of disasters could not come at a worse time.
No Coincidences:
* Remember last month when [Bidan] warned us about food shortages?
* A couple possibilities:
1. The bad guys were plotting to create food shortages.
2. The good guys intercepted that plot and are taking down the cabal’s [processed food] racket.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 April 2022