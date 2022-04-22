Food Processing Plant Disasters

What’s Going On?

* There has been a really weird spate of disasters at food processing plants all over the country.

* Various food plants in the U.S. have burned down in the past 6 months.

* There have been over a dozen disabling accidents in the last month.

* Alarming number of disasters could not come at a worse time.





No Coincidences:

* Remember last month when [Bidan] warned us about food shortages?

* A couple possibilities:

1. The bad guys were plotting to create food shortages.

2. The good guys intercepted that plot and are taking down the cabal’s [processed food] racket.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304684072001